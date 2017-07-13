Bulgarian Leaders to Take Place in a Trilateral Summit in Thessaloniki

The issue of security and stability in the Western Balkans will be the focal point of a trilateral summit of Greek, Serbian and Bulgarian leaders at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Thursday, Ekathimerini writes.

Prime ministers Alexis Tsipras, Boyko Borisov of Bulgaria and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia are also expected to discuss Thessaloniki train links with Burgas and Belgrade, as well as energy cooperation between the three countries. The name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is also on the agenda of talks.

Before the summit gets under way, Tsipras will hold separate meetings with both leaders, beginning with Vucic.

Moreover, the Greek-Serbian High-Level Cooperation Council is scheduled to convene with the participation of ministers from both countries.

