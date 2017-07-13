'Dolphin' Beach Near Ahtopol is no Longer Nudist

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 'Dolphin' Beach Near Ahtopol is no Longer Nudist btv

For the first summer, the "Dolphin" beach near Ahtopol is no longer nudist, due to a new tenant. Conflicts between tourists with and without bathing suits won’t stop, reported bTV. 

This year on the beach there is an area with umbrellas and lounges for people with swimwear and free for nudists. On this part of the Black Sea coast appeared signs calling for respect for decency, set by the new owner Danail Vlahovski.

"The beach is for normal people, and it is not possible for naked people to walk around like this," he said.

For several days, the intolerance between former beach users and his current manager has escalated.

"Even during communism, there was no such thing. There was no militia then, "complains one of the beach nudists.
''Dolphin'' beach services are free, but only for tourists with swimwear.

The municipality of Tsarevo says that there is no ordinances and fines for nudism.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nudist, nudism, beach, Ahtopol
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria