For the first summer, the "Dolphin" beach near Ahtopol is no longer nudist, due to a new tenant. Conflicts between tourists with and without bathing suits won’t stop, reported bTV.



This year on the beach there is an area with umbrellas and lounges for people with swimwear and free for nudists. On this part of the Black Sea coast appeared signs calling for respect for decency, set by the new owner Danail Vlahovski.



"The beach is for normal people, and it is not possible for naked people to walk around like this," he said.



For several days, the intolerance between former beach users and his current manager has escalated.



"Even during communism, there was no such thing. There was no militia then, "complains one of the beach nudists.

''Dolphin'' beach services are free, but only for tourists with swimwear.



The municipality of Tsarevo says that there is no ordinances and fines for nudism.