NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny, Short Rains in Many Places in the Afternoon

The weather will be mostly sunny before noon today. Clouds will develop around noon and in the afternoon, with short rains in many places, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

There are conditions for hails too.



The wind will be light to moderate from Northwest.



The temperatures will start to decrease, and the maximum ones will vary between 31° and 36°, in extreme southwestern regions to 39°.

There are good conditions for mountain tourism, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.



Temperatures vary between 11 and 18 degrees. There is light wind only in the highest parts of Balkan and Vitosha Mountains.



On Wednesday evening, mountain rescuers helped a woman with a broken leg in Pirin. A team of Sandanski was sent to the site and the woman was transported to the city. The operation was over by 21:00.