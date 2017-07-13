"Yes, Bulgaria" Wants Unification, Holds Talks with DSB

Bulgaria: "Yes, Bulgaria" Wants Unification, Holds Talks with DSB

'Yes, Bulgaria' has called for an interaction with other democratic parties, Hristo Ivanov announced in Varna and more specifically with the DSB leaders, Darik reported.

Details of possible reunification will be given when specific arrangements are made.

"Not all the right-wing forces are oppositional," Ivanov specified. And he added that he only referred to "parties that have made actions for the development of the Bulgarian democracy".

The main objective of 'Yes, Bulgaria is to build structures by the end of the year and be present in as many regional cities as possible.

"The party is positioned in a clear opposition to all parliamentary forces," the former justice minister said, according to whom this Parliament will not finish its term. iNews.bg

