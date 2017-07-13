The Court Holds Session About the Collapsed Building on Alabin Street

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 10:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Court Holds Session About the Collapsed Building on Alabin Street

Sofia City Court will question Georgi Kirchev, Petar Petrov, Nikolay Simeonov, Mancho Ivanov about the incident with the fallen building on Alabin Street, where two girls died. The trial started in October 2016 - 10 years after the tragic incident.

 The 5-storey building in the center of Sofia collapsed on 19 September 2006. Four people were charged with the deaths of the two girls - 26-year-old Denitsa Cishevheva and 24-year-old Petrina Hristova, who died under the rubbles. More than 6 years after the incident - in November 2012, the Sofia City Court filed charges of causing death due to negligence. In May 2015, the criminal proceedings of the case were partially discontinued and the case was returned to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.  

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: court, case, collapsed building
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria