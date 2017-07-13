'Swift Response 17' multi-national airborne training commences

The USA led 'Swift Response 17' airborne exercise will take place and hosts will be the countries of Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania. It will start today and will end on July 23rd. It involves up to 1,600 soldiers from the United States, Canada, Italy, Portugal and Greece.

Training tasks within the framework of the exercise will be carried out on the territory of Bezmer Airport and the joint Bulgarian-American facilities at the training camp "Novo Selo". Bulgaria will include servicemen from the 2nd Mechanized Brigade and from the 68 Special Brigade Brigade.

'Swift Response 17' contributes to the implementation of the multinational 'Saber Guardian 2017' exercise. Reported by BGNES. 

