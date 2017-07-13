Clashes Between Bulgarian and Croatian Football Fans

There were clashes between Bulgarian and Croatian fans in the city of Zadar in the evening before the first match of the second preliminary round in the Europa League tournament between the local Hajduk Split and the Bulgarian Levski Sofia.

"There was tension from yesterday as three Bulgarian groups were attacked in different parts of the city center. The first group was attacked by 30 masked fans while they were having lunch. The second group went on a walk. The third group was in a car when they were forced to remove their plate number. Our group of journalists was even guarded while dining at the hotel - something that happens to us for the first time. The security measures in Split have been strengthened, "and sports journalist Ilian Enev told Nova TV.

According to Croatian police, four of Levski's supporters engaged in a fight with Hajduk fans in Split on the day of July 12, after that they went to Zadar where their car was burned on the night of 12 to 13 July, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday. Reported by Mediapool.