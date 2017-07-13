Quentin Tarantino Wants Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence For New Movie
Tarantino is prepping his ninth feature, and if his earlier claim that he’ll retire after 10 films, this one will be his penultimate movie. Working once again with Bob and Harvey Weinstein, the untitled script promises to be a “unique take” on the Manson Family murders.
Production is aiming to kick off in summer 2018, and the best tidbit to emerge is that Tarantino has reportedly met with two A-list actors for roles: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence. Reported by Indiewire.
