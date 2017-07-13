Quentin Tarantino Wants Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence For New Movie

Society » CULTURE | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Quentin Tarantino Wants Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence For New Movie

Tarantino is prepping his ninth feature, and if his earlier claim that he’ll retire after 10 films, this one will be his penultimate movie. Working once again with Bob and Harvey Weinstein, the untitled script promises to be a “unique take” on the Manson Family murders.

Production is aiming to kick off in summer 2018, and the best tidbit to emerge is that Tarantino has reportedly met with two A-list actors for roles: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence. Reported by Indiewire. 

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: film, Tarantino, new project
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria