Suitcase Left on the Street was Detonated in Sofia
People in downtown Sofia were unpleasantly surprised by the blast this morning. Luckily the explosion was done in controlled environment by sappers. The reason for all this was an abandoned suitcase that could not be confirmed to be safe.
The signal for it was delivered in the morning at 7:00, FOCUS News Agency reported. Unpredictable luggage was found on the Vazrazhdane Square. After the sappers came and exploded the suitcase, it turned out to be just clothes. iNews.bg
