Traffic to the Southern Bulgarian Resorts to Pass Outside Burgas

During the summer, there will be a new facilitаtion for all drivers traveling to the South Black Sea coast. From today the traffic to the resorts South of Burgas has been exported outside the city, reported bTV.

At the entrance of the sea town, coming from the Trakia highway, they will turn right into the new road link and thus will pass through Burgas without entering the city and without waiting for a traffic light.

An important detail for drivers is that in order to take advantage of the new four-lane southern road, they must omit the old Kameno.