5 Storks Were Rescued in Veliko Turnovo District

Residents of the villages of Slomer, Maslarovo and Klimentovo in Veliko Turnovo region have reported in the regional eco-inspection that they have found wounded storks, reported BNT.

Their nests were destroyed by the storm and the hail at the beginning of July. The birds were in a helpless state. In addition to environmentalists, a firefighting team and a local power distribution company joined the Storks Rescue operation. It turned out that the birds had injuries because they fell from the nests and their wings were broken. They were sent for treatment at the rescue center in Stara Zagora.