Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski " with 10% More Students This Year

''The first ranking ended yesterday and we can say that the interest in Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski "grows, it remains the most desirable Bulgarian higher school. The total number of candidate students this year is 7230, which means we have 730 candidates or 10% more than last year.'' This was stated by Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov, Rector of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", in a commentary on the course of the student-student campaign this year, a reporter at BGNES reported.

The Rector of the University presented a table with exact data about the 20 most wanted bachelor programs at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

The most popular course is Psychology, followed by Public Administration, Sociology, English Philology, Bulgarian Philology, and Computer Sciences. Other popular courses include Software Engineering, Informatics, and Information Systems.

From July 19 to July 21, candidates who have completed the second stage must confirm or enroll in the chosen specialty. The third stage of the ranking will be announced on 25th of July. The record is final and must be done between 26th and 28th of July, including.