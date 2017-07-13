Donald Trump is on an Official Visit to France

US President Donald Trump arrived in Paris. The reason for his visit is France's tomorrow's national holiday.

Emmanuel Macron's invitation is full with symbols, as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the United States' involvement in World War I, according to bTV.

Trump comes to France beset by allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Emails released on Tuesday suggest his eldest son welcomed Russian help against his father's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, reported Reuters.

Weeks after Macron hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Palace of Versailles, Trump will bask in the trappings of the Bastille Day military parade on Friday and commemorations of the entry 100 years ago of U.S. troops into World War One.

Talks will focus on shared diplomatic and military endeavors, but an Elysee official said Macron would not shy away from trickier issues. Trump has made few friends in Europe with his rejection of the Paris accord on climate change and "America First" trade stance.

"The meeting won't avoid subjects on which we have different positions, such as climate and, to a certain extent, trade," the Macron aide said.

Macron will greet Trump at the Hotel des Invalides, a grand 17th century complex where Napoleon Bonaparte and other war heroes are buried.

They will later dine with their wives at a restaurant on the second floor of Paris' Eiffel Tower. The Elysee official said the symbolism was clear: "Paris is still Paris."

During the U.S. election campaign, Trump declared that a wave of militant attacks showed "France is no longer France", urging the French to get tough on immigration and jihadists.