1st Festival Love Change Music Rises on September 2 and 3 in Lovech!

Bulgaria: 1st Festival Love Change Music Rises on September 2 and 3 in Lovech!

The British trip-hop sensation MORCHEEBA and the Italians The Sweet Life Society will be the headliners of the LoveHange Music Festival in Lovech! The event will take place on 2 and 3 September in the former Barracks Park, reported ViewSofia. 

On the second evening of the music event (September 3) Lovech will welcome the Macedonian electronic guru - DJAIKOVSKI with live band and his new vocalist Rachel West.

The headliner of the evening will be the Serbian pop-rock band - S.A.R.S., well known and loved by fans in our country.

Together with the international participants, the festival will include some of the most popular Bulgarian groups and artists - Instell, Ruth Koleva Live Band, Kottarashky & The Rain Dogs, Skoda, Plastic Bo. VS Wind Love Orchestra and No Project Band.

The first edition of Love CHange Music Festival will offer its guests quality music and entertainment on both sided of the Osam River.

In addition to evening concerts, the organizers from Lovech Municipality  are preparing various and attractive activities for the visitors during the weekend festival, which will take place in Stratesh Park.

You can expect a bazaar for clothing, jewelery and accessories, various workshops, yoga classes, dancing, children's workshops and other activities that will contribute to the full experience of both the festival guests and the city's residents.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased from the system of Eventim.bg and the partner offices throughout the country. Including: Ticket Center NDK, Arena Armeec Ticket Office, Technomarket Stores, OMV petrol stations, Bulgarian Posts and others.

