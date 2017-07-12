Festival Opera of the Peaks - Belogradchik Rocks 2017 Gives Opportunity to Feel Favourite Works in a New Way



The Belogradchik Rocks, with their amazing beauty, are globally recognized as a miracle of nature. On the way to them one passes through the ancient Belogradchik Fortress built at the time of the Roman Empire, witness of the courage and striving for freedom of the Bulgarians from North-Western Bulgaria.



Bulgaria today, a member of the European Union, has a mandatory requirement to preserve its national cultural identity, not only to keep its natural and cultural wealth, but also to develop with innovative zeal and vision its current and future traditions.



Opera of the Peaks – The Belogradchik Rocks is an innovative idea by director Plamen Kartalof whose unusual theatrical visions and design of the original director’s interpretation are associated with their conception among the magical beauty of the Rocks. They give the audience the opportunity to experience their favorite works in a new way. Many guests come to enjoy opera and ballet art in the open air.



The performances are held in the first courtyard of the fortress from 20:00.



Along them a special event is offered – a visit to the Magura Cave for an extraordinary performance Wagner Magura: Gods, Giants, Dwarves and Valkyries on 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30/07/2017, starting at 11:00.



The performance lasts one hour and twenty minutes: the first part is at the entrance of the cave, the second is in the concert hall of the cave, and the third part ends with The Ride of the Valkyries at the exit of the cave and a tasting of a regional wines from the Magura Winery.



The audience then has enough time to go to the fortress for the performances of Opera of the Peaks –The Belogradchik Rocks.

Tickets At the box-offices of the Belogradchik Fortress and the Magura Cave;



Sofia, 1 Vrabcha Str.; and at the offices of: Easypay, ePay.bg and www.operasofia.bg

Tickets can be bought after July 1.



Tickets for Magura Cave will cost you BGN 60.



PERFORMANCES AT THE FORTRESS BELOGRADCHIK ROCKS:



PRICES FOR AN OPERA PERFORMANCE (TOSCA OR TURANDOT) - between BGN 15 and BGN 40.

PRICES BALLET PERFORMANCE (SWAN LAKE) - between BGN 15 and BGN 30. (performed to recorded music).





Source: operasofia.bg





