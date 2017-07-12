EU Ready to Finance Rail Link Between Bulgaria and Macedonia

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations has told Deutsche Welle that the EU would finance the construction of a railway linking Bulgaria and Macedonia, which is part of a Pan-European Corridor 8, stretching between the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and the Adriatic coast of Albania, quoted by BGNES.

The statement came hours before the opening today of the 2017 Western Balkans Summit in Trieste, Italy.

According to his words, four of these corridors will be motorways and two railways. Johannes Hahn specified that the Trieste forum will focus on transport and energy projects. In his words, Brussels will present an ambitious plan for the region, which will focus on two segments - infrastructure and people. Han added, the EU plans to raise funds from international financial institutions. The main purpose for these projects is to contribute faster development of the region, to bring the countries closer together and to bring them closer to the EU.

The EU commissioner also talked about the idea of creating a joint market between the Western Balkan countries, rejecting the criticism of Brussels that this is going to create a new Yugoslavia.

Prime Ministers of six Western Balkan countries take part in the forum, as well as deputy prime ministers, foreign ministers, economy and transport ministers, senior statesmen, presidents and prime ministers of individual European countries, as well as senior EU and European Commission representatives.