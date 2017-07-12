EU Has Secured EUR 220M for Western Balkan Companies
Business | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 19:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The EU is preparing the Western Balkan countries for the day when they will become a part of the EU's single economic system, EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in Trieste Wednesday, adding that an additional EUR 220 million had been secured for countries of the region, reported Tanjug.
The EU is preparing the Western Balkan countries for the day when they will become a part of the EU's single economic system, EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in Trieste Wednesday, adding that an additional EUR 220 million had been secured for countries of the region, reported Tanjug.
The funds will go to around 6,000 companies in the region, Hahn said at a business forum held as part of the Western Balkans Six Summit in Trieste.
- » Industrial Production Index in Bulgaria Increased by 2.7 in May 2017
- » Gas Pipelines Supplying Europe in Real Danger from Exploding Tundra
- » Total Number of Accommodation Establishments in Bulgaria Increased with 0.5% in May 2017
- » NIMH: Hot Weather, Temperatures up to 38°
- » 3 Commercial Establishments Near Varna City to be Closed
- » NSI: Exports to Third Countries Grow 26% YoY in Jan-May 2017
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)