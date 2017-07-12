EU Has Secured EUR 220M for Western Balkan Companies

The EU is preparing the Western Balkan countries for the day when they will become a part of the EU's single economic system, EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in Trieste Wednesday, adding that an additional EUR 220 million had been secured for countries of the region, reported Tanjug. 

The funds will go to around 6,000 companies in the region, Hahn said at a business forum held as part of the Western Balkans Six Summit in Trieste.

