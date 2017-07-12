Presidents of Bulgaria and Montenegro Talked About Opportunities For Better Transport and Energy Conncectivity

Presidents of Bulgaria and Montenegro Talked About Opportunities For Better Transport and Energy Conncectivity

Bulgarian President  Rumen Radev has pointed out that, unfortunately, the two countries can not fully develop economic contacts due to the lack of adequate transport, energy and digital connectivity.

Both sides will work in this direction, the Bulgarian President said, adding that if a good infrastructure is built, these contacts will be much more dynamic. We have all the prerequisites for that, the head of state said.

The presidents of Bulgaria and Montenegro met in Podgorica on 11 July. The main focus in their talks was the accession of the countries of the Western Balkans to the EU and the opportunities for better transport and energy connectivity among the countries in the region.

Montenegro’s President Filip Vujanovic welcomed Roumen Radev to the presidential palace in the old town of Cetinje.

