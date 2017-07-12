The Cabinet Voted Minimum Wage of BGN 460

The government adopted a decree confirming the amount of the minimum monthly salary for the country to be BGN 460. This was necessary after the Supreme Administrative Court overturned the previous decree of the parliament on the minimum wage in May.

The court decision was based on a complaint from four employers' organizations because of a lack of coordination in the National Council for any kind of cooperation. By law, the Cabinet is obliged to consult socio-economic decisions with the social unions, but it is not obliged to take into account the views of trade unions and employers.

However, due to the unsuccessful procedure, the decree fell into court. The amount of the minimum wage does not fall for the first time in court due to the non-compliant conciliation procedures, but this does not have consequences for the remuneration received by the people. The government has taken the necessary steps to consult the project in the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation and now, under a procedure already in force, has rescheduled the minimum wage of BGN 460 as from 1 January 2017. Reported by Mediapool.