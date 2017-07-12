184 Innovative Schools Will Start Training Children from September

The government approved the first list of innovative schools in the country. These are 184 schools approved by the Commission for Innovative Schools to start training in September in the new school year, the press service of the Cabinet said.

The idea of innovative schools is about a modern school model in which students will improve their performance and critical thinking through innovative learning processes, teaching methods, school leadership. From the approved schools 45 will improve the quality of education by developing and introducing innovative elements regarding the organization and content of training, 51 schools - by organizing in a new or improved way the management, training and education environment, 88 schools will use new methods of teaching, and 14 will develop in a new way to plan the curriculum.

The innovative processes described in the school projects will last for up to four years. They define the aims and ideas related to the personal, intellectual and emotional development of the students. The Innovation Schools Commission is made up of psychologists, sociologists, pedagogical specialists, representatives of the scientific field, people with proven experience in creating and applying innovations in the field of education, science and technology.