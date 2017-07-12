According to the "Northern League" Italian Ports Must Be Closed for Migrants

The leader of the Italian anti-immigrant and anti-european party "Northern League" Matteo Salvini said the only response to immigration should be to block rescue ships and shut down Italian ports, the French press reported.

“Former center-left Prime Minister Mateo Renci this week said that we can not accept all immigrants to Italy," Salvini told foreign journalists.

"The difference between him and us is that he is the one who voted for all these outrageous agreements with Europe, making Italy the refugee camp of Europe," he added.

According to him, the only answer to the problem of immigration is "to block ships (which save migrants), to close the ports and guard the borders" of Italy. Reported by Mediapool.  

