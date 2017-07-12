13 Firefighters were Hurt in Yacht Explosion in Germany

World | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 13 Firefighters were Hurt in Yacht Explosion in Germany

At least 13 people were injured in a yacht explosion in the northern German port town of Minden. According to the police, the wounded are mostly firefighters, DPA reported.

Firefighters responded to a signal of a fire on the yacht. But when they started to extinguish the fire, the boat exploded. According to the local authorities the explosion was very strong, the yacht flew a few meters in the air from the waves.

As a result of the explosion, six firefighters are seriously injured and one of the firefighters is in critical condition. The explosion has also wounded a policeman near the burning boat.

The cause of the vessel's fire is still not clear. The damage from the disaster amounts to about 500,000 euros. The shock wave has hit two other boats and a park near the yacht. iNews.bg

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: yacht, explosion, firefighters
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria