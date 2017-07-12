13 Firefighters were Hurt in Yacht Explosion in Germany

At least 13 people were injured in a yacht explosion in the northern German port town of Minden. According to the police, the wounded are mostly firefighters, DPA reported.

Firefighters responded to a signal of a fire on the yacht. But when they started to extinguish the fire, the boat exploded. According to the local authorities the explosion was very strong, the yacht flew a few meters in the air from the waves.

As a result of the explosion, six firefighters are seriously injured and one of the firefighters is in critical condition. The explosion has also wounded a policeman near the burning boat.

The cause of the vessel's fire is still not clear. The damage from the disaster amounts to about 500,000 euros. The shock wave has hit two other boats and a park near the yacht. iNews.bg