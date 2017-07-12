The EU Will Finance the Construction of the Macedonia-Bulgaria Railway Line

July 12, 2017
The European Union will finance the construction of the Corridor 8 railway line, which should connect the Black Sea with the Adriatic Sea and pass through the territory of the Republic of Macedonia. This is what EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn told Deutsche Welle.

He also mentioned Brussels will offer a total of 6 transport projects - highways and railroads. "One of the railway projects is going to be connected with the famous Corridor 8, which should connect the East-West link from Bulgaria through Macedonia and reach Albania," Hahn said.

The Commissioner's statement came hours before the EU-Western Balkans summit in the framework of the Berlin process, which opens today in the Italian city of Trieste. The meeting is held in Italy, as current chair of the EU Council and is organized at the highest level. Reported by BGNES.  

