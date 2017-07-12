Moldova President Supports the Eurasian Economic Union

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said the Eurasian integration course would be the most appropriate for his country.

"Are we going to become members at some stage? I do not exclude it. I think that would be the right thing for Moldova, but that will be for the people to decide, and we will hold a referendum, "he told the Belarusian media. "

The first step we made in early April was the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union. The second, an observational status request, will be discussed in Bishkek in October when a final decision is taken, "Dodon said. Reported by BGNES.