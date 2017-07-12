Berlin: Macedonia Belongs to the European Union

“Macedonia needs reform and reconciliation.” This was stated by the Secretary of State for European Affairs at the German Foreign Ministry, Michael Roth, after his talks in Skopje with the Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

"This country needs nothing but reform and reconciliation. The government has set a serious reform agenda. I can only hope that these steps are implemented. It is important that the reforms are carried out in the interest of the state and its people, as the future of Macedonia is in the EU. In the past year, a lot of confidence has been lost in Europe, and now it's time for it to return, "he said.

"The new government has taken exceptional measures to rebuild the trust with Greece and Bulgaria, and I think this is the right direction. I was convinced that the government in Skopje would work in the future to reduce tensions and build up confidence ... No one out of Macedonia and Greece understands the complicated situation between the two countries, however we have to leave the past behind and move forward to our common future, and Germany is ready to help," said the German diplomat. Reported by BGNES.