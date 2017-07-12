Trump is Being Sued For Blocking People on Twitter
Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute is suing Donald Trump for blocking people on Twitter, claiming that it violates free speech protections. The institute filed suit today on behalf of seven Twitter users who were blocked by the president, which prevents them from seeing or replying to his tweets.
Trump has definitely used his Twitter account as an official platform. The White House confirmed that his tweets are official statements, and it’s preserving them as public presidential communications. Reported by TheVerge.
