A Pilot Error Almost Caused a Collision Between 5 planes

A huge air accident was prevented in San Francisco.

Aircraft owned by Air Canada landed at an airport in the US city. The trouble was that it came to the wrong track – the one for taking-off rather the one for landing. At that point four more planes with passenger-on-board were being prepared for taking off. The reason for the plane to land not where it should be is the pilot's fault, Nova TV reported.

Only the instant response of the airship detector prevented the collision. According to some experts, one of the biggest catastrophes in aviation history has been prevented. iNews.bg