The Socialists are Demanding the Resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 11:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Socialists are Demanding the Resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs

The Bulgarian Socialist Party called on Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to demand the resignation of Interior Minister Valentin Radev. This was announced by the BSP MP Krasimir Yankov during a briefing in the National Assembly. He made a statement on behalf of the party along with his colleagues from the Internal Commission.

"At the moment we are addressing the Prime Minister, before there is a system collapse, and before the public pressure is strong enough to demand resignation" Yankov said, quoted by Focus.

According to him, if the problems are not solved, the BSP opposition will develop a working security system and staffing.

"The Interior Minister again confused the public with his views on the lawful functioning of security services, this person is a threat to democracy," Krasimir Yankov said. iNews.bg

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Socialist Party, Valentin Radev, resignation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria