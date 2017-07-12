The Food Agency is Removing Dangerous Children's Bio Crackers from the Market

The Food Safety Agency is removing baby baby bio-biscuits with a taste of apple from the market. The reason for this is the presence of acrylamide above the permissible value. Acrylamide is a substance that is formed by heat treatment of food.

Health authorities define it as a harmful and a probable carcinogen. A warning about the problematic children's crackers has arrived in Bulgaria under the European rapid alert system while the product was produced in Belgium. The first batch is to be withdrawn from shelves no later than November this year The second batch, with expiry date May 2018, is in the importer's warehouse. The company has notified all of its customers through its site and store network messages.

The Food Agency invites consumers who have purchased such biscuits to return them if they have not consumed them. Reported by Mediapool.