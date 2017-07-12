Missile Attack Targeted Military Base
World | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The military base at Kandahar Airport, Afghanistan, was once again undergoing a missile attack. The incident happened last night at 22:01 local time, the Ministry of Defense reported. Fortunately, no one of the Bulgarian soldiers there was injured, the office said.
There have been no such attacks in recent months. Some time ago, however, the base and the airport were quite often rocketed. It is believed that the attacks have always been the work of the Taliban.
- » According to the "Northern League" Italian Ports Must Be Closed for Migrants
- » 13 Firefighters were Hurt in Yacht Explosion in Germany
- » Moldova President Supports the Eurasian Economic Union
- » Berlin: Macedonia Belongs to the European Union
- » Trump is Being Sued For Blocking People on Twitter
- » The Four Arab Countries Boycotting Qatar Keep the Sanctions
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)