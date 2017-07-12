Missile Attack Targeted Military Base

The military base at Kandahar Airport, Afghanistan, was once again undergoing a missile attack. The incident happened last night at 22:01 local time, the Ministry of Defense reported. Fortunately, no one of the Bulgarian soldiers there was injured, the office said.

There have been no such attacks in recent months. Some time ago, however, the base and the airport were quite often rocketed. It is believed that the attacks have always been the work of the Taliban. iNews.bg