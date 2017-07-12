Ludogorets Start their Journey in the Champions League Tonight

Ludogorets has already played twice in the group stage of the Champions League, and now the team is aspiring to perform even better in the most prestigious club competition.

Today the Bulgarian champion starts with its participation in the second preliminary round with a visit to the Lithuanian Zalgiris. The rival is not of the "Eagles" class, but should not be underestimated, that is what the coach Georgi Dermendjiev emphasized in his speeches before the match.

In the friendly matches so far, the Razgrad players demonstrated their offensive style and will certainly continue with it. Referee of the match at Vilnius, which starts at 21:00, will be the Austrian Manuel Schuitengruber. Reported by Sportal.





