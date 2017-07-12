The Four Arab Countries Boycotting Qatar Keep the Sanctions

Bulgaria: The Four Arab Countries Boycotting Qatar Keep the Sanctions

The four Arab nations boycotting Qatar have said their sanctions against Doha are being maintained until their demands are met, Reuters reported.

In a joint statement issued by their state media, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, said they appreciate the US counter-terrorism efforts, but consider the signing of the Washington-Doha agreement to be insufficient and will closely monitor the seriousness of the Qatari authorities in their fight with all forms of financing and supporting terrorism, France's press reported.

Yesterday, the United States and Qatar signed an agreement to combat financing of terrorist organizations. This happened during the visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Doha in an attempt to put an end to the ongoing confrontation between the Arab countries.

The four countries have imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of funding extremist organizations and allying with the sworn enemy of Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Meanwhile Doha denies these allegations. Reported by Mediapool.

