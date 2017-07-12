Hackers Attacked Trump Hotels

Hackers received access to the personal data of the 14 hotels entering the Trump Hotels network, including credit card details. According to the company's announcement, the cyber attack has hit the Saber Hospitality Solutions system, which is used by Trump Hotels, Nova TV reported. The people behind the attack penetrated the system for the first time on August 10, 2016, and last time they entered the network was on March 9 this year.

Hackers have received "access to payment card information used for bookings in certain hotels, including the card holder's name, card number and perhaps the security code on the card," the company said.

In some cases there was access to the guest's name, e-mail address, telephone number, address, and some other details. Hotels hit by the cyber-attacks are located in New York, Chicago, Toronto and Las Vegas. The incident did not affect the operation of the hotel network itself. iNews.bg