Russian Military Adviser Died in Syria
World | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A Russian military advisor died in the Syrian province of Hamma in a sudden mortar attack. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS.
The ministry said the dead captain was part of a team of Russian advisers training troops from sub-units of Syrian ground troops. It is not specified yet when the officer died. Reported by Mediapool.
- » According to the "Northern League" Italian Ports Must Be Closed for Migrants
- » 13 Firefighters were Hurt in Yacht Explosion in Germany
- » Moldova President Supports the Eurasian Economic Union
- » Berlin: Macedonia Belongs to the European Union
- » Trump is Being Sued For Blocking People on Twitter
- » Missile Attack Targeted Military Base
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)