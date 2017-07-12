Russian Military Adviser Died in Syria

World | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Russian Military Adviser Died in Syria

A Russian military advisor died in the Syrian province of Hamma in a sudden mortar attack. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS.

The ministry said the dead captain was part of a team of Russian advisers training troops from sub-units of Syrian ground troops. It is not specified yet when the officer died. Reported by Mediapool.

Tags: Syria, attack, Russian adviser
