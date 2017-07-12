Christian Takov Dies Aged 51

Professor of Sofia University and Associate Professor of Civil Law Christian Takov has died, his family said.

"On July 11, at age 51, Christian Takov has died. He was a person with a huge soul, heart, power and intellect, who remained unrelenting to injustice, we all who loved him are mourning, the date of the service will be specified” clarified a message from his relatives.

Christian Takov was one of the lecturers who supported the student protest in Sofia University four years ago. He actively maintained a blog in which he expressed his views against the Oresharski Cabinet and published legally sound motives against the Constitutional Court's decision to re-establish the status of MP Delyan Peevski. Reported by Vesti.