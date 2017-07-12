Printing of Counterfeit Money in Europe is Declining

July 12, 2017
France is the country most affected by counterfeit money in Europe, but the continent has seen a decline in the amount of counterfeit notes, France Press reports said.

According to data from the Central Anti-Counterfeiting Office of the French police in France, 34 per cent of the counterfeit banknotes placed on the continent are detected. Next on the list are Italy, Germany and Spain. The Office has found a downward trend in this activity - France's number of fake notes has fallen by 35 percent and in Europe by 25 percent.

This positive phenomenon is mainly due to the dismantling of two French counterfeit printing workshops in Italy that fed dispatched falsified notes to France. In addition, new 20-euro notes, which are harder to counterfeit, have been circulated in France. The central bureau expects the downward trend to remain in 2017 due to the new 50-euro banknote.

According to the police, the 20 and 50 euro banknotes are the ones which are forged most often. They represent 87 percent of all counterfeit banknotes that are distributed. Reported by Mediapool.  

