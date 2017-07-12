Accident on Trakia Highway Involving a Truck

Society » INCIDENTS | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 09:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Accident on Trakia Highway Involving a Truck

Heavy truck has crashed on Trakia highway, in the area of km 5, at the junction for Novi han. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident, told the Interior Ministry to Focus agency.

The incident was about 6:30 am this morning. The TIR driver has hit the safety barriers. The police patrol regulates the traffic at the scene of the accident and there is no trouble for passing cars. The reasons for the incident are to be made clear. iNews.bg

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: accident, truck, highway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria