Accident on Trakia Highway Involving a Truck

Heavy truck has crashed on Trakia highway, in the area of km 5, at the junction for Novi han. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident, told the Interior Ministry to Focus agency.

The incident was about 6:30 am this morning. The TIR driver has hit the safety barriers. The police patrol regulates the traffic at the scene of the accident and there is no trouble for passing cars. The reasons for the incident are to be made clear. iNews.bg