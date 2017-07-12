Angela Merkel: 'European Central Bank Monetary Policy is not Where Germany Would Like It To Be'

World » EU | July 12, 2017, Wednesday // 08:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Angela Merkel: 'European Central Bank Monetary Policy is not Where Germany Would Like It To Be'

The European Central Bank's monetary policy is not yet where Germany would like it to be, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, after years of ultra-loose measures designed to keep the euro zone afloat, reported Reuters. 

In a rare comment on the ECB's policy, which the German government frequently stresses is set independently, Merkel said it was important to make Europe fit again.

"We're not yet back where we want to be in terms of the ECB's monetary policy," she told Bavarian industry representatives. "The good news is that all euro zone member states are growing again. Millions of new jobs have been created, encouraging us that we're on the right path."

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angela Merkel, ECB, European Central Bank
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria