Industrial Production Index in Bulgaria Increased by 2.7 in May 2017

According to the preliminary data the Industrial Production Index , seasonally adjusted , increased by 2.7% in May 2017 as compared to April 2017. In May 2017 working day adjusted4 Industrial Production Index rose by 9.6% in comparison with the same month of 2016, reported the National Statistical Institute.

In May 2017 as compared to April 2017, the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index increased in the mining and quarrying industry by 3.8%, in the manufacturing by 2.6%, and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.9%. The most significant increases of production in the manufacturing were registered in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 13.9%, in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 13.0%, in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 10.4%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 9.3%, in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 7.2%.

There were decreases in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 11.7%, in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 8.1%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.7%.

On annual basis in May 2017 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data increased in the manufacturing by 13.5% and in the mining and quarrying industry by 6.1%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply a decrease by 3.6% was seen.

In the manufacturing, the more significant increases compared to the same month of the previous year were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 60.1%, in the manufacture of basic metals by 41.9%, in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 37.2%, in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 34.0%, in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 14.6%. Decreases were registered in the manufacture of textiles by 5.5%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 2.6%.