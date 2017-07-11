Lilyana Pavlova: 'There is No Danger of Bulgaria Being Deprived of its Presidency of the Council of the EU'

There is no danger of Bulgaria being deprived of its Presidency of the Council of the EU, these are insinuations, fake news that is once again surfacing in the media’’, Lilyana Pavlova, Minister in charge of Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency in 2018 told reporters, commenting on information that MEPs from different countries had allegedly demanded that Bulgaria be deprived of the presidency, reported BGNES.



“There is no such procedure, no such procedure exists,” said Minister Pavlova. According to her, so far no EU Presidency has been revoked. Only the United Kingdom relinquished its Presidency simply because of it leaving the EU.



The renovation of the NDK has nothing to do with the presidency; this is an attempt to make insinuations and tarnish Bulgaria’s reputation, she commented expressing confidence that Minister of Culture Boil Banov and his team will do everything necessary to prepare the NPC for the presidency.



She pointed out that the Bulgarian Presidency is not the NDK and its renovation. Bulgaria has chosen to be a Brussels-based presidency. This, Pavlova explained, means that more than 1500 meetings in total will be held in Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg. "There will be a high-level meeting in Bulgaria, 12 informal ministerial meetings and about 30 high-level meetings within the so-called ministerial conferences and others and accompanying working groups and around 200 preparatory conferences ," said Pavlova.



She also added that six months before the start we have a clear framework and we know what the priorities are and who the people working to make the presidency a success will be, expressing confidence that Minister of Culture Boil Banov and his team will do everything necessary to prepare the National Palace of Culture for the presidency.