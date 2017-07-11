Refugees from Syria are Returning to their Homeland

The refugee crisis in Europe, at least concerning people coming from Syria is making unexpected turn. After years of unprecedented flow of migrants from the Middle East to the old continent , the opposite is now beginning to happen. For now they are not coming from Europe, but from Turkey, however the facts are still there.

44,643 is the number of Syrian refugees returning to Jeravlus, northern Syria, the Anatolian agency reported. The city was swept away by the influence of the Islamic State in August 2016, and in early September the back flow began at the Karkamash border checkpoint, Ghiaantep Migration Office Director Oktai Bahcedji said.

Those wishing to return to Jeravlus are going through procedures and get permissions from the governor of the Turkish province, which borders Syria. Reverse migration became possible after the Turkish Armed Forces 'Euphrates' operation in northern Syria eradicated the terrorist threat, especially on the part of the Islamic State.

The war in Syria began in March 2011, when peaceful protest demonstrations grew into armed conflict after the military opened fire on civilians. More than 400,000 people were killed in the conflict, over 10 million were forced to leave their homes, and 4.8 million found shelter outside Syria. iNews.bg