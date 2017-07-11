Syria Monitor Says IS Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Dead

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Tuesday it had information from top Islamic State group leaders confirming the death of the jihadist organisation's chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, AFP reported.



"Top tier commanders from IS who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, emir of the Islamic State group, to the Observatory," director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.



"We learned of it today but we do not know when he died or how."