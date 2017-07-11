Syria Monitor Says IS Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Dead

World | July 11, 2017, Tuesday // 16:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Syria Monitor Says IS Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Dead

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Tuesday it had information from top Islamic State group leaders confirming the death of the jihadist organisation's chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, AFP reported.

"Top tier commanders from IS who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, emir of the Islamic State group, to the Observatory," director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

"We learned of it today but we do not know when he died or how."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syria, Islamic state
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria