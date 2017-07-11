Unesco Awards Bulgarian Beech Forests with World Heritage Site Status

UNESCO Committee has announced its 21 new sites for world cultural heritage, reported bTV.

Among them are a sacred Japanese island, temples in Israel and Cambodia, an ancient city in Iran, as well as Bulgarian beech forests.

An interesting detail about the newest island in Japan is its ban for women. The small piece of Okinoshima land in Southwestern Japan allows the presence of men only for religious reasons. Also, visitors are absolutely forbidden to carry anything back to the land - even leaves or pebbles.

Bulgaria have also a success in the race. UNESCO has approved the extension of the World Heritage site of "The Old and Primary Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe". The serial sites includes 77 components located in the territory of 12 European countries, including our country. The world heritage list includes 63 masses of old and primary beech forests.

The 21-member committee's decision, was adopted by 12 votes in favour, 6 abstained and 3 against, following an urgent request from the Palestinian Authority, sparked a sharp reaction in Israel.

Another surprise at this year's session was the decision that the Great Barrier Reef.

UNESCO voted to leave the Great Barrier Reef off its “in danger” list on July 5 despite experiencing widespread destruction.

The decision, which was taken at UNESCO committee meeting allows Australia’s conservative government to dodge political embarrassment and potential damage to the country’s lucrative tourism industry