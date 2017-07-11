Top Europe Court Upholds Ban on Full-Face Veil in Belgium
The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday upheld a Belgian ban on wearing the full-face niqab veil in public, AFP reported.
The court ruled that the restriction sought to guarantee social cohesion, the "protection of the rights and freedoms of others" and that it was "necessary in a democratic society", a statement said.
Belgian banned the wearing of the full-face veil under a June 2011 law. It prohibits appearing in public "with a face masked or hidden, in whole or in part, in such a way as to be unidentifiable".
Violations can result in fines and up to seven days in jail.
France was the first European country to ban the niqab in April 2011.
- » The Council of Europe is Asking Slovenia for More Assistance for Asylum Seekers
- » Naples Tower Block Collapses and People Feared Trapped
- » EU interior Ministers have Refused to Support an Italian Proposal to Open up European Ports to Migrants
- » EP Votes to Suspend Turkey EU Accession
- » Austrian Troops to Stop Migrants Crossing Border with Italy
- » Empty Plenary Hall - Problem of the European Parliament