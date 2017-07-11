Psychology is the Most Desired Course in Sofia University

Psychology remains the most desired course at the Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”. This is clear from the first stage of the ranking of the applying students at the Sofia University for the academic year 2017/2018, which was announced today.

7,230 are candidates who have submitted documents for admission to the oldest school for higher education in Bulgaria. At the second and third place are the courses"Public Administration" and "Sociology", followed by "English Philology", "Computer Science", "Software Engineering", "Bulgarian Philology", "Informatics", "Information Systems" .

From July 12 to July 14, 2017, newly enrolled students can enter the course in which they are ranked in the first stage. The second stage of the ranking will be announced on 18 July 2017. It includes candidates who have been confirmed at the first stage and who may be re-classified in a pre-selected specialty listed in the competition card and unassigned candidate students. From July 19 to July 21, 2017, candidates who have completed the second stage must confirm or enroll in the chosen specialty.

On July 25, 2017, the third stage of the ranking will be announced. The registration is final and must be done between July 26-28, 2017.