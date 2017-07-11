Belgrade Regrets Legitimising Macedonia's Name

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic again regretted Serbia's recognition of Macedonia by its constitutional name. "I personally believe that Serbia made a mistake 20 years ago when it recognized Skopje under its constitutional name - the Republic of Macedonia." This was not fair to Greece", Dacic said after meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotsias in Athens.

"Skopje has always had a negative attitude about Kosovo and Metohija ... They recognized Kosovo's independence and voted for its adoption in UNESCO," Dacic said. He believes the authorities in Belgrade will not take action that will destabilize the region because "Serbia, unlike other counties has no territorial claims towards Greece."

During the talks, he discussed the migratory crisis, relations with Turkey, the problems with the Great Albania nationalism, and the disputes surrounding the name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. iNews.bg