Belgrade Regrets Legitimising Macedonia's Name

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 11, 2017, Tuesday // 14:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Belgrade Regrets Legitimising Macedonia's Name

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic again regretted Serbia's recognition of Macedonia by its constitutional name. "I personally believe that Serbia made a mistake 20 years ago when it recognized Skopje under its constitutional name - the Republic of Macedonia." This was not fair to Greece", Dacic said after meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotsias in Athens.

"Skopje has always had a negative attitude about Kosovo and Metohija ... They recognized Kosovo's independence and voted for its adoption in UNESCO," Dacic said. He believes the authorities in Belgrade will not take action that will destabilize the region because "Serbia, unlike other counties has no territorial claims towards Greece."

During the talks, he discussed the migratory crisis, relations with Turkey, the problems with the Great Albania nationalism, and the disputes surrounding the name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. iNews.bg

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Macedonia name, visit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria