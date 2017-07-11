BDZ, Bulgaria's state railway company, has repaid the remainder of their debt to “Eurofima” (European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock), BDZ said on 11 July, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

Last week they paid 5,497,000 BGN to the company, and have now repaid the remainder of their 13,650,000 BGN debt. The debt to the financing company is now completely settled, informs BDZ.

The original size of the loan was 40 million BGN. It was used to purchase retrofitted rolling stock at the end of 2008.