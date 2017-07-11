People in Russia are Pessimistic About the Economy

The Russian Federal Office of Statistics Rosstat and the Moscow School of Economics presented shocking data from polls among citizens of Russia. The information is dominated by negative assessments of the current economic situation, writes Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

35 per cent of respondents say that their material situation has deteriorated over the past year and fewer people have seen improvement. Only 15 per cent of Russian citizens view positively economic changes. Dominant negative ratings contrast with the optimistic statements of state leaders. The most pessimistic group are the people aged between 30 and 49 - also the most active, the working part of the population, adds business analyst Maxim Smidkich-Rodionov.

"The reason is that workers are more aware of how things really are, and the figures show that people expect their situation to improve by up to 12 months, but they do not make big purchases and save nothing, so their expectations do not always come true in the following morning, it is like hope fore some miracle, "added the Russian expert.