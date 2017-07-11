35 Dead Dolphin Bodies Found on the Black Sea Coast

There are already over 35 dead dolphin bodies that are thrown out on the Black Sea coast and their number continues to rise every day, according to bTV.

This was stated by Atanas Rusev of the Association "Let's Keep Coral". According to him, this happens all along the Black Sea and depends on the direction of winds and sea currents.

The increase in the number of dead dolphins in 2015 is between 1 and 15 August.

The conclusion is that the death of the dolphins is a result of specialized poaching that develops inside the sea. It happens on the sea sides of Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine. It is high-tech and brings great profits.

The fishing is carried out by specialized vessels and hundreds of miles of bottomed nets for turbot, which are placed 50 to 70 m deep and the dolphins fall into them.

In his words, however, the most worrying thing is that a maximum of 5% of dead dolphins reach the coast, and there are thousands more in the sea.

The association predicts that between five and ten years one of the three dolphin species in the Black Sea will disappear completely.

"At present, the sea is a resource for plundering in front of the eyes of all institutions," Rusev said.