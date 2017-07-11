Total Number of Accommodation Establishments in Bulgaria Increased with 0.5% in May 2017

In May 2017, 2 240 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country, according to the National Statistical Institute.

The total number of the rooms in them was 103.6 thousand and the bed-places were 228.2 thousand. In comparison with May 2016, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) increased with 0.5%, and the bed-places in them - by 2.8%.

The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in May 2017 was 1 310.1 thousand, or by 3.0% less in comparison with the same month of the previous year.

In May 2017, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 6.0% compared to the same month of 2016 and reached 503.5 thousand, as a reduction by 6.0% for Bulgarians and by 5.3% for foreigners was registered. Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in May 2017 were 273.6 thousand and spent 1.9 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 229.9 thousand, as 75.9% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars.

On the average 3.5 nights were spent by foreigners.

In May 2017, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 21.1%, as compared to May 2016 decreased by 1.2 percentage points.

The highest was occupancy of the bed-places in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 26.3%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 17.7%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 14.3%.

The total revenues from nights spent in May 2017 reached 61.5 million BGN or by 2.8% more compared to May 2016.